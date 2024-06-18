City will not pay £100 million for a Newcastle midfielder despite needing support for Rodri

While Manchester City do need support in midfield for Rodri a recent report from Rob Dawson for ESPN indicates that the champions will only move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes if a key player departs the club this summer. Dawson’s report also indicates that it may be a quiet summer transfer window for the world champions.

Rob Dawson reports that while City are interested in Bruno Guimaraes they will only make a move if Kevin De Bruyne or Bernardo Silva leave the club this summer. Furthermore, Dawson adds that while City do not value the Newcastle midfielder at £100 million. The Brazilian international has a £100 million release clause in his current contract with Eddie Howe’s side. Finally, Dawson also reports that the release clause in Guimaraes’ contract expires at the end of June.

Support for Rodri is a must for City this summer but do they have their eyes on a cheaper alternative?

There is no doubt that Manchester City do need reliable support for Rodri. City’s midfield general carries a heavy workload for Pep Guardiola’s side. Rodri will also come into next season off the back of a busy summer of international duty with Spain. While he has excelled under a heavy workload during the past two seasons at some point Rodri will need games off to rest. How Manchester City find reliable support for Rodri this summer is becoming a story to watch for.

But Dawson’s report indicates that the world champions don’t intend on paying £100 million for Bruno Guimaraes. It is an understandable position given that Rodri will resume his starting position for City at the beginning of next season. While Guimaraes could play alongside Rodri it does appear that whoever comes into support City’s midfield general will start off behind the Spanish international in the pecking order.

Could the champions have their eyes on a cheaper alternative to Bruno Guimaraes? If City aren’t willing to spend £100 million on Bruno Guimaraes they may be working on signing another player. Who that could be isn’t immediately apparent.

It does appear that Manchester City won’t spend £100 million on Bruno Guimaraes. What that means for City’s hunt for support for Rodri will only become apparent as the transfer window progresses.