Who is the city MVP in high school football at this point of the season?

With the high school football season approaching Week 6, here is a look at some top candidates for the El Paso Times' High School Football Player of the Year.

You the readers can vote for you think is the Player of the Year is at this point of the season. Polls will close on Thursday.

Here are the players:

Gael Ochoa, QB, Pebble Hills . The UTEP commit has 906 yards passing, 458 yards rushing and 12 total touchdown.

Evan Minjarez, QB, Eastwood . Minjarez has 1,116 yards passing and 393 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns.

Anthony Miranda, Jr., DB/WR, Americas . On offense, Miranda has 135 yards rushing and 78 yards receiving and on defense has 52 tackles.

Shelton Fuller III, DB/RB, Del Valle. Fuller has made his presence known on defense with two interceptions and on offense with 552 yards rushing, 101 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

Shay Smith, QB, Franklin . Smith has thrown for 808 yards and rushed for 346 yards. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and rushed for four touchdowns.

Carey Wade, RB, Chapin . Wade has made an immediate impact for the Huskies in his first season. He has 533 yards rushing and has a team-best six touchdowns.

Derek Vasquez, QB, Riverside . In his first season as a starter, Vasquez has 709 yards passing, 10 touchdown passes, 597 yards rushing and nine rushing touchdowns.

Evan Martinez, QB/DB, Ysleta. Martinez has 493 yards passing and 566 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns. On defense, he has 48 tackles, a sack and an interception.

