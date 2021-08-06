City mulls new affordable housing rule

Aug. 6—HAVERHILL — As city officials consider an ordinance that would require 10% of housing units built in Haverhill be affordable, Mayor James Fiorentini has established a housing task force that will advise him and the city on how best to accomplish that goal.

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the ordinance during its Aug. 11 meeting. The board's role is to make a recommendation to the City Council, city officials said.

The council is scheduled to review the ordinance at its Sept. 21 meeting.

"While we certainly welcome people to Haverhill that have the means to buy or rent market rate housing, we must always be cautious that the average Haverhill resident is not priced out of living here," the mayor said. "Current Haverhill residents need to be able to share in the housing opportunities that are being approved. We need to keep our city affordable so that the average Haverhill resident and our children and grandchildren can afford to live here."

Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury said the ordinance submitted by the mayor will have to be substantially amended based on the advice of the mayor's task force.

"It is a distinct possibility that this will not apply to single family homes," he said.

Pillsbury said some affordable housing models allow for a developer to buy out of it and give that money to the city, which would require the creation of an affordable housing trust.

"There are different models out there we are looking at," he said, noting the proposed ordinance would not relate to Section 8 or rent-subsidized housing, but instead relates to the creation of workforce housing for families that meet income guidelines.

He said the council has approved about 700 new housing units since January 2020, none of which have been built and none of which would be impacted by the ordinance if approved.

Pillsbury said the city already has over 10 percent of affordable housing units under state law which allows the city to reject Chapter 40B affordable housing projects that supersede all zoning and local approvals and go right to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Story continues

He said the city currently has about 26,000 units of housing.

"It was a very strong goal of ours to get over 10% and we were able to accomplish that," Pillsbury said. "As the 26,000 number increases, if you set aside 10% against that number, you stay consistent with your 10%."

Fiorentini said his ordinance is a first step to ensure the city remains affordable.

"More needs to be done and we need a more comprehensive ordinance and policy," he said, noting that several cities have developed more comprehensive inclusionary zoning ordinances to achieve the goal he is seeking: to keep Haverhill affordable.

Fiorentini is also suggesting the City Council consider sending this policy initiative to one of its subcommittees so he can work with them on the issue.

The mayor said the housing task force will advise him and the city on the best ways of providing housing that includes providing affordable units in new housing developments.

Housing Task Force members so far include Pillsbury; Matthew Hennigan, community development block grant office housing manager; Andrew Herlihy, community development block grant office director; Kerry Perry, president and CEO of Community Action Inc.; and, Manny Matias, president of the Haverhill Latino Coalition.

The mayor said he plans to name members of the public and members of the private sector to the task force in the near future.

Councilor William Macek, a lawyer and licensed real estate broker who is familiar with zoning laws, said he is cautioning the city not to create unintended problems for developers who might back off on proposing market-rate housing if required to build 10% affordable.

"We don't want to create a roadblock for those developers," he said. "We do need to provide affordable housing and I support that, but I think we need to be more creative with affordable housing while allowing developers to build market-rate housing.

"I'm happy to hear the planning director is considering looking into other approaches to inclusionary zoning," Macek said. 'We have to make the best choice and not the easiest and quickest."