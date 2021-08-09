The City of Mount Pearl reduces emissions with support from the Government of Canada

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Media advisory

MOUNT PEARL, NL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make an announcement to support the City of Mount Pearl Energy-Efficiency and Fuel Switching Project. He will be joined by the Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and His Worship Dave Acker, Mayor for the City of Mount Pearl.

Event: In-person Announcement and Media Availability Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. (NDT) Location: H. Neil Windsor Municipal Building (Depot)

(Public Works Parks Maintenance Building)

57 Clyde Avenue

Mount Pearl, NL

The announcement will be live-streamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page.

Media representatives outside the province of Newfoundland and Labrador are asked to contact Media Relations listed below for further information or to schedule interviews with Minister Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister Bernard Davis, or His Worship Dave Acker.

