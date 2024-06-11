City to be most represented Club at Euro 2024

With 14 players, City will be the most represented Club at this summer's Euro 2024.

We have one more player in Germany than Italian champions Inter on 13, while Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will both have 12 players involved.

We have three more players than Arsenal, who are the next most represented Premier League side.

Euro 2024 | City-themed group stage guide

The tournament will see 24 European nations come together, with the group stages starting on Friday 14 June.

The top two in each group will progress to the knockouts, which run until the final on Sunday 14 July.

Portugal are the country with the most City players, with Roberto Martinez selecting four of Pep Guardiola's squad.

England come next with three players while we have two Belgians and two Croatians seeking glory.

Completing the lineup is one player in each of the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland camps.

As always, we’ll have match reports from every game that one of our players takes part in on mancity.com and our official app.

A full rundown of our players at Euro 2024 is below...

Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku

Croatia: Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic

England: Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Netherlands: Nathan Ake

Portugal: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva

Spain: Rodrigo

Switzerland: Manuel Akanji