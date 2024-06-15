City of Mobile making progress on new pickleball courts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As pickleball is taking off as one of America’s fastest-growing sports, the City of Mobile is making progress toward installing new courts.

WKRG News 5 team helps sort over 11,000 pounds of food for needy Gulf Coast residents

“We are excited about this project as we know how much our community LOVES Pickleball!!” officials said.

Now, they say it is time to give the community more options to play through new courts. The first step is demolition.

The city parks and recreation department shared in a Facebook post that demolition is set to begin at Crawford-Murphy Park, located at 351 S. Ann Street, next week in preparation for the installation of new Pickleball courts.

Upon completion of the project, which is forecasted to be completed sometime by mid-August, there will be six new courts that officials say are the largest courts of the city.

Motive in May Day shooting revealed during Aniah’s Law hearing for murder suspect Mack Adams

The new pickleball courts will be located at Stotts Park, Lavretta Park, Hillsdale Community Center, Crawford-Murphy Park and James Seals Community Center, according to the post.

Officials say updates will be provided on the City of Mobile Parks & Recreation Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.