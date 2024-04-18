City Mini-Marathon, walk to benefit Greenway April 27

Apr. 18—CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland City Mini-Marathon and Walk a Mile for Ol' Greenway returns on Saturday, April 27, at 9 a.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium.

Registration fees from the event will go to the Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund to be used to renovate the 87-year-old stadium shared by Allegany and Fort Hill high schools

The event features a 2.62-mile run and a non-competitive one-mile walk. Both events will begin promptly at 9 a.m. with same-day registration beginning at 8.

For online registration, please use the "multi-person pricing" dropdown to select run or walk and student/non-student. The fee is $10 for all students college-aged or younger and $20 for adults.

Register online at https://www.facebook.com/events/1653370031673570?ref=newsfeed

Awards for top male and female and to the top three finishing runners in the following age and gender groups will be awarded: 9-and-under, 10-12, 13-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+.

The run is a Queen City Striders season points race.

A Toddler Trot will follow the run and walk. It is free for youngsters (50 yards and 100 yards).

This event is organized by the Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund, Inc. 501c3.