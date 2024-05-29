City of Martinsville celebrates opening of renovative tennis & pickleball courts

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The City of Martinsville is hosting a ribbon-cutting for its newly renovated Spruce Street tennis and pickleball courts during ‘Hope2Play’ day on Friday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Spruce Street Tennis Courts have been closed since May 6 to resurface, paint, and add markings for Pickleball. This project was made possible by a donation of $25,000 by the Harvest Foundation’s ‘Project Hope,’ Grant.

“These two grants will enhance recreational offerings in our community, provide avenues for physical activity, and community engagement, in addition to representing an investment in the overall well-being of our community,” said Dr. Sandy Strayer, program officer at The Harvest Foundation. “This program exemplifies what can be achieved when we work together for a common goal. I look forward to seeing you all on the courts.”

Following the ceremony, the public is invited to enjoy a game of pickleball or tennis on the newly refurbished courts.

