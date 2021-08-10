City manager proposes spending on action plans

Aug. 10—Joplin residents will see the city ramp up some programs to start work on the action plan goals set by the City Council for such things as neighborhood improvements in the fiscal 2022 budget year.

The proposed budget projects revenue at a little more than $127 million and expenditures at $140.4 million. About $40 million of the expenses will be for capital projects and equipment with most of the cost being taken from the city's sales tax funds designated for those projects.

City Manager Nick Edwards said some things in the proposed budget will build on projects that were done or planned as part of this year's budget.

"We were able to do a lot forward-thinking projects" in the 2020-2021 budget year so far, Edwards said. Those include the Memorial Hall feasibility study and master plans for both parks and stormwater needs.

"We just completed the renewal of the parks and stormwater tax, and that tax will allow us to do a lot of good projects in the community," he said. Those projects will come from the master plans along with public input that was taken during the master planning effort.

City administrators and the council also adopted the action plans to make community improvements, and Edwards wants two goals set for the upcoming budget year.

"One thing is to align resources to the council goals. In this budget process, we have identified some of the things we can do," Edwards said. City staff can start some of those at little or no cost and plan for those that will cost the city money to implement. Funding for that second category could be allocated from fund reserves that have been built the last few years from sources such as reimbursements of city funds previously spent for tornado recovery costs.

He said the finance director agrees with spending money from fund reserves to start some of those projects.

The six action plan goals are to address declining neighborhoods; improve community appearance, including public properties maintained by the city; increase economic opportunities for all; address homelessness; reduce crime and increase safety; and create and grow resilient revenue to improve levels of services offered by the city.

Story continues

Edwards said he also plans to continue to raise wages and salaries for employees.

The city manager said that since the 9% wage increases were approved for all employees last year, the city has reinstituted employee evaluations. That process now includes a self-assessment system for employees so that they can identify their contributions and training for supervisors to conduct the evaluations.

City officials also are conducting a review of each position to update job titles and descriptions, which should be completed by Nov. 1, Edwards said.

He proposed setting aside funding in the budget to give employees a step increase in pay on their anniversary dates. That cost would be $237,300.

He also wants to do a study for equity of pay among positions.

"I don't know what an internal equity study will give back to us," he said. "I don't think every position will need an adjustment. This study probably won't result in big changes. I wouldn't count on big swings."

Capital projects in the proposed budget include the widening of 32nd Street and the start of planning for construction of a new fire station on the east side of the city that is a project to be funded by the half-cent public safety sales tax.

While there has been a projection in past years of only about a 1.5% increase in anticipated revenue, the 2021 fiscal year has been an exception because sales tax income was higher than what had been projected when this year's budget was formulated, Edwards said. This year sales taxes are coming in at a higher rate.

"The financial story (for 2021) obviously was kind of a roller-coaster year for us," the city manager said. There were both good and bad effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The negatives included people who lost jobs or could not work. The positive was the increase in sales tax and the receipt of some unanticipated federal grants because of the pandemic and federal infrastructure programs.

Councilman Chuck Copple said he does not see pay increases in the proposed budget that would help with recruitment of key positions the city is still having trouble filling even with increases the past two years. Those include fire, police and heavy equipment operators.

He asked what kind of impact last year's 9% pay increases have made on recruiting. In addition, the council also approved incentive pay for police officers to reimburse the cost of advanced training and education.

"I do think this council did a great thing with our recruitment and retention at least with police department with the incentives program," the city manager said. Other cities raised wages too, which has fed competition for public safety recruits, he said. He wants to conduct the pay equity study that may help determine what other wage adjustments are needed but that will take another six months.

Copple questioned whether that is a timely response to the continued loss of public safety workers. Many of those have left the jobs due to retirement.