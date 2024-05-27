City look to Denmark for new head coach

[Getty Images]

Norwich City look set to announce their new head coach in the coming days.

The BBC understands that the Canaries are in talks with Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjælland as they look to secure the services of their boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Danish season concluded on Sunday with Nordsjælland finishing fourth in the top division.

Thorup has been in charge since January 2023 and the club were Superliga runner-up in his first season.

Norwich finished sixth in the Championship last season and sacked head coach David Wagner the day after being knocked out of the play-offs by Leeds United.