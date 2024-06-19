City launch club font for 2024/25 season, designed by Noel Gallagher

Manchester music legend and lifelong City fan Noel Gallagher will be with Pep Guardiola’s team every step of the way next season.

The iconic singer-songwriter has designed the font for the team’s shirts that will be worn by the Men’s First Team in every Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup match in the 2024/25 campaign.

BUY OUR 2024/25 HOME KIT

Recently he wrote out every name and number in our squad.

That handwriting will now be transferred on to the back of our cup shirts in the coming season, as City chase yet more silverware.

Fans can now get their favourite player’s name and number on the back of the 2024/25 PUMA Home kit in this special edition font.

Our 2024/25 Home shirt is designed with Manchester in its fabric featuring threads of 0161 in the trim – a reference to the area code that gives a sense of belonging to all who call Manchester home.

Having been in the stands at Maine Road as a child and now a regular visitor to the Etihad and away matches with his family, Noel’s music as part of Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds also represents the best of Manchester and Manchester City.

In 2024/25, he will be a part of our renewed hunt for some of the most coveted trophies in world football.

Crafted by Gallagher in homage to his love for City, this font can be obtained on the new Home kit at the Etihad Stadium and Arndale Centre City Stores as well as mancity.com/shop.

Members and Seasoncard holders can save 10%. If buying online, the discount will be automatically applied when logged in with your Member account.

Free delivery on orders over £90/US$100/130euros.