Which city should host future WNBA All-Star games?

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend is taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, home of the Mercury. This is the third time the Mercury have hosted the event. There are current W teams who have never hosted an All-Star weekend. Could they be a target in the years to come?

In the history of the WNBA All-Star Game, Indianapolis, which hosted the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, is one of four cities with a W franchise that has never hosted the weekend, joining Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert commented that perhaps Indianapolis could be in the cards to host in future years.

“No doubt about it,” Engelbert said when asked if the league would consider a WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. “Summer’s nice here; we won’t have that snow in July. Absolutely. I have been so impressed with the branding of the city, the support of the city … I know that in the state, in the city, basketball is so popular. I mean, it’s pretty incredible.”

See what cities could potentially host WNBA All-Star Weekend.

San Francisco - Golden State

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The 2025 NBA All-Star will take place in San Francisco, California, ironically the home of the newest WNBA expansion team. Could this be the next location?

Atlanta - Dream

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta is not new to hosting big-time sporting events, including the Olympics and All-Star events, to name a few. The 2025 MLB All-Star game will take place in the city. The last time the city saw an NBA All-Star Game was in 2021, so the city is due another basketball extravaganza.

Indianapolis - Fever

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas - Wings

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas hosts high-profile sporting events seemingly every month, including NCAA women’s basketball March Madness events. Hosting a WNBA All-Star should have already happened. However, because the Wings play in a collegiate facility, this could be one of the stumbling blocks to hosting the event. However, partnering with the Dallas Mavericks to host the event at the American Airlines Center could be just what is needed to bring the weekend to Dallas.

Los Angeles - Sparks

Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place in L.A. Could a joint weekend be in the works?

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire