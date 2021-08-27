City to honor softball champs

Aug. 27—Muskogee is honoring a championship at the Civic Center pavilion.

The city is holding a celebration on Sunday to recognize the Green Country Muskogee Little League softball team that won the 2021 World Series championship last week in Greenville, North Carolina.

The team was the first Little League softball team from Oklahoma to not only win the World Series, it was the first team from the state to appear at the event. Coach Johnny Hutchens realized early on that this team was special.

"When we got the team together, I thought they could be pretty good," he said. "At the regional in Waco, it was the championship game against Texas — both games against Texas (who also qualified for the World Series) were hard-fought games, and they showed they could handle adversity. I knew from that moment on they could do it."

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said while coaches and players were from different cities in the area, it just feels right for Muskogee to honor this team.

"We're going to celebrate the participants on that team," he said. "We're going to have food trucks there and hopefully a good crowd from the community for the celebration. These players are all over the region, but I think it's a real big plus that they say Muskogee."

The team went through the tournament, including the regional in Waco, Texas, without a loss, posting a 9-0 record. At the World Series, Green Country Muskogee outscored the opposition 42-6 in its six games — with four shutouts.

Hutchens, who coaches junior high softball at Wagoner and helps out with high school baseball, said what made it more special was being able to see his daughter Juliana, aka Goose, achieve a goal as an integral part of the team.

"Our goal this year — we wanted to go the the World Series and lay the foundation for kids coming up behind us," he said. "Our girls set the bar pretty high. People on the outside don't really know the hard work these girls put in every day.

"I can't even put into words what it means to share this with my daughter."

Coleman said planning the event was not difficult, even with players headed back to school.

"It was pretty simple, because the excitement in the air for the celebration is already there," he said. "That provoked people to want to be available to do whatever they could to make it possible."

There is one thing that Coleman asks attendees to adhere to.

"We're telling people to park on the South parking lot," he said. "We want the covered area reserved in case it rains. I want these players to have a good day even if it rains."

And for Hutchens, he hopes that this team can pass along valuable information for future Green Country softballers.

"I hope this group passes along the enjoyment and experiences that they can have," he said. "Our Green Country League just started three years ago. Whenever you're building something like that, you always want to leave better for the next person to come along.

"Whoever comes along, I hope they carry it on, and we're going to be there to help every step of the way."

If you go

WHAT: Little League Softball World Series championship celebration.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday.

WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center pavilion.

ADMISSION: Free.