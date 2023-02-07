City can earn $137M from naming rights on new transportation project, consultant says

Joe Bruno
·2 min read

A consultant working for the city of Charlotte says the city can earn more than $137 million from selling the naming rights to the new Charlotte Transportation Center project. The approved plan will bring a Charlotte Hornets practice facility to the bus depot. The buses will be underground with retail, restaurants, and towers on the site. The city envisions Brevard Street as a “festival street” with the ability to be shut down for major events.

Charlotte City Council approves $275 million for Spectrum Center upgrades, practice facility

“I think there is a way to accomplish both a transportation outlet and an economic generator for the community,” Councilman Malcolm Graham said.

The plans have already been approved by the Metropolitan Transit Commission and the council committed to providing taxpayer funding. But city staffers think the city can recover the $60 million for the practice facility through naming rights.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to move forward in the right direction,” he said.

A consultant told the city’s economic development committee that the new district can generate $137 million from 2028 to 2045. The consultant projects $47 million from naming rights for the entire district, $29 million from naming rights for the practice facility, and $61 million from founding partners.

No potential sponsors were named.

With the project design work starting to kick off, some city leaders want to make sure transit remains a focus.

“We’ve got to remember at the center of this district is a transit project,” Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston said.

Graham hopes the city will have plenty of reasons to party when it is built.

“Hopefully we are celebrating an NBA championship in that district one day in the future,” he said.

If plans for the practice facility at the CTC do not work out, the practice facility will be built on a vacant lot in Uptown near the arena.

VIDEO: New transit plan could cost Charlotte taxpayers

Recommended Stories

  • Wichita SWAT responds after man barricades himself in Delano McDonald’s bathroom

    Police are still on scene Monday night.

  • Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's (SGX:CRPU) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

    Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's (SGX:CRPU) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. We...

  • APD: Fight leads to 1 dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta neighborhood shooting

    A man is dead and a woman is hurt after an argument in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police say.

  • Governors Sue Nigeria Over Naira Redesign as Cash Vanishes

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s demonetization plan is causing a schism within the ruling All Progressives Congress. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonThree state governors — from Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara in the north of

  • MAGA crowd's false take on classified document story

    Please don't seek the answers on Fox 'news'

  • U.S. considering 200% tariff on Russian aluminum, official says

    (Reuters) -The United States is considering raising the import tariff on Russian-made aluminum to 200%, as it seeks to ramp up pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine, but a decision has not been made yet, a U.S. official said on Monday. "It's something we are considering," the official said, adding an announcement about any tariff increase was not expected this week. The Russian metal has also been targeted by the United States after being dumped by Moscow on the U.S. market below cost, harming American companies, the report said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

  • Trump wouldn't beat Biden, Sununu says

    The New Hampshire governor said he's considering running for president himself.

  • Mississippi lawmaker sparks outrage for racist meme on suspected Chinese spy balloon

    A Mississippi state senator has come under fire on Twitter after posting a racist meme referencing the suspected Chinese spy balloon that breached U.S. airspace last week. Sen. Joel R. Carter, Jr., a Republican who represents the 49th District, shared an image of a weather balloon superimposed with the words “Weather Barroon” and “Totary NOT For Spying.” In the tweet, he wrote: “Biden Administration currently.”

  • U.S. general says past Chinese balloons flew undetected

    STORY: The U.S. Coast Guard imposed a temporary security zone in the waters off South Carolina on Monday, as the military collected debris from a suspected Chinese spy balloon -- shot down by a U.S. fighter jet over the weekend.China called the shooting down of the balloon an "obvious overreaction" and urged the U.S. to show restraint over the episode. Outside the White House, President Joe Biden insisted on Monday that the incident had not weakened U.S.-China relations."No. We made it clear to China what we're going to do. They understand our position. We're not going to back off. We did the right thing. And there's not a question of weakening or strengthening. It's just reality."REPORTER: "Has it always been your view to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon or was it only because it became public?"BIDEN: "Oh no. It was always my position. Once it came over to the United States from Canada, I told the defense department I wanted to shoot it down as soon as it was appropriate. They concluded, they concluded we should not shoot it down over land. It was not a serious threat and we should wait until it got across the water."The balloon led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to China but, as of Monday, there was no update on when it might be rescheduled."We are... we haven't had conversations at this point about rescheduling the trip."The White House said lines of communication would stay open but that the ball was in China's court."It's up to China to figure out what kind of relationship they want."Meanwhile, Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who was responsible for bringing down the balloon, said previous spy ballons had flown undetected by the U.S. military in what he called an "awareness gap." The Pentagon said over the weekend that Chinese spy balloons had briefly flown over the United States at least three times during President Donald Trump's administration and one previously under President Joe Biden.VanHerck said the balloon shot down on Saturday was 200 feet tall with a payload underneath that weighed a couple thousand pounds. VanHerck did not rule out that there could have been explosives on the balloon, but said he did not have any evidence of it either. That risk, however, was a factor in his planning to shoot down the balloon over open water.

  • The Treasury secretary says the red-hot labor market means the U.S. can avoid a recession: ‘You don’t have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years’

    “The country has been through a lot…But really we have a strong and resilient economy,” Yellen told ABC. “And inflation is coming down.”

  • What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency

    The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon on Saturday off the coast of South Carolina after it floated for days through U.S. airspace. Republicans have blasted Biden for the delay in taking down the balloon; however, reports have emerged that at least three similar “spy” aircraft were spotted over the U.S. during…

  • Inside New York’s struggling weed real estate experiment

    Its social equity program goes further than any other legal cannabis state. It’s also contributing to a rocky rollout.

  • 2023 State of the Union address: Will Boebert and Greene behave? Here's how to watch

    Joe Biden's State of the Union address should be a dignified affair. Last year, Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene made it anything but.

  • Social Security increase doesn't go far amid inflation

    "Our rent went up. Food goes up. So really we're not getting a raise. It evens out," said one retiree.

  • Police officers keep `vermin in our midst’ in check, letter writer says | Opinion

    Modesto Bee readers speak their minds about police, Donald Trump and housing discrimination. | Letters to the Editor

  • Koch fundraising network signals turn against Trump in 2024

    The powerful political network led by conservative billionaire Charles Koch waded into the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary on Sunday, saying the party needs to “turn the page on the past,” in an apparent turn against former President Trump. The Koch network said it’s planning to put its deep-pocketed support behind a Republican candidate in the…

  • Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

    Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families. Lee, a Republican, said he wants to create a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers." If approved, Tennessee would become one of the top spending states on such organizations known for dissuading people from getting an abortion.

  • The downed Chinese spy balloon created a sight-seeing spectacle for residents along the Carolina coast: 'I will never forget this day'

    "I did not anticipate waking up to be in a Top Gun movie today," Ashlyn Preaux, 33, of Forestbrook, South Carolina, told the AP.

  • Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies

    Harry Whittington, the man who former Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot while they were hunting quail on a Texas ranch 17 years ago, has died. Whittington died at his home Saturday in Austin, family friend Karl Rove said Monday. Before Whittington was thrust into the national spotlight after the accidental shooting, the attorney was long known for helping build the Republican Party in Texas into the dominant political force it is today and for being the man governors went to when they needed to clean up troubled state agencies.

  • White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon

    U.S. officials said Monday that improvements ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped to identify last week’s spy balloon — and to determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that after Biden took office, the U.S. “enhanced our surveillance of our territorial airspace, we enhanced our capacity to be able to detect things that the Trump administration was unable to detect.” Biden, in turn, has been faulted by some Republicans for not ordering the balloon shot down before it made its way across the U.S. Officials have said there was concern about damage to people on the ground, and Biden addressed the issue on Monday.