City of Dortmund issues provisional passports for CL final at Wembley

Dortmund's players and fans celebrate the victory of the UEFA Champions League semi final against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Robert Michael/dpa

Some 200 football fans from the city of Dortmund have received provisional passports to be at Borussia Dortmund's Champions League final against Real Madrid next week in London.

The Dortmund council said that many interested people made use of a special service offered on Wednesday by its administrative office.

It is also making additional slots available for people to pick up passports they have applied for in time for the June 1 match at Wembley, and for more people wanting provisional passports.

European Union citizens need a passport since October 2021 to enter Britain which has left the EU.

Delivery of a regular passport takes up to four weeks after application. A provisional passport is issued on the spot.

Dortmund qualified for the final on May 7.