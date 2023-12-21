'Our city deserves it': UE men's basketball starts 10-2 for the first time since 2017

EVANSVILLE — That was never close.

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team emptied its bench against Tennessee Tech with nearly five minutes remaining in Wednesday's game. The 82-51 final was fully indicative, and maybe even flattering to the visitors, of the play. The Purple Aces didn’t have their best performance of the season, either.

It was never close. UE led by as many as 40 points and outclassed the Golden Eagles in every way in front of a Ford Center crowd of 4,715.

“That tells you, you have a connected group,” coach David Ragland said. “I’m just proud of them. Just looking forward to how we can continue to grow, develop and be a better version of ourselves.”

The Aces (10-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) have reached the 10-win mark — something many would have considered a sign of improvement for the season as a whole — before the new year and during non-conference play. UE last had 10 wins during the 2018-19 season. The Aces were last 10-2 in former coach Marty Simmons’ final season in 2017-18. The 31-point win was UE’s largest win over a Division I opponent since Simmons’ final home game: A 31-point win over Southern Illinois.

That was also the last time they finished above .500. UE has now doubled its win total from last season.

Evansville’s Chuck Bailey III (4) eyes a three-point shot as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Evansville won, 82-51.

“The focus of being process oriented has really seeped into our team’s DNA,” Ragland said. “Our culture is starting to show. … To be where we’re at, it’s rewarding. It feels good to be in the position we’re at.”

This Aces team is much improved over a year ago, and it’s not just the wins and losses. They pass the eye test: This is a fun team to watch with an entertaining brand of basketball. They’re better in nearly every metric. UE has jumped 170 spots in KenPom’s rankings, beginning at No. 332 and finding itself at 162 after beating Tennessee Tech. That’s the largest jump of any team.

The Aces will likely be back in the NCAA Evaluation Tool’s top 100.

In nearly every measurable way, UE is much improved from last season. And the one before that. And the one before that. And the one before that. And the … you get it.

“We’re just extremely connected,” forward Ben Humrichous said. “A game like tonight, we come out and we play hard for one another and our connectedness really showed.”

That was a focus with the returning group. Kenny Strawbridge Jr. and Yacine Toumi are the returning starters, but they and Gage Bobe, Sekou Kalle and walk-on Cameron Gehlhausen had a meeting with the staff about building chemistry with the newcomers. The result of that is the 10-2 start and being the nation’s most improved team.

“(Ragland) told us it’s gonna depend on how we set the tone,” said Kalle, who scored six points after playing for the first time since the BYU loss. “We just focused on that in the summer.”

UE will face better teams than Tennessee Tech (5-8). But it hasn’t just been the Golden Eagles.

It was a 20-point comeback against Chattanooga. A dominant two-game sweep of Southeast Missouri State. An ugly win over Bellarmine. A blowout against Ball State. Shootouts with Tennessee-Martin. And the all-important opener against Miami (Ohio) to prove the Aces could do it.

The MVC will bring more challenges. The league is better and deeper than it's been in years. But this UE team should at least be competitive based on the early season.

“We’re always evolving and being a better version of us,” Ragland said. “We’ve been fortunate to learn a lot of that through winning, but we know the feeling of both.”

Evansville’s Sekou Kalle (22) puts up a shot as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Evansville won, 82-51.

The new personnel have been a revelation. Former four-star recruit Chuck Bailey III had a game-high 18 points as he continued his seemless transition to college basketball. Humrichous sat most of the second half and still finished with 15. Joshua Hughes and Tanner Cuff had nine points each. That doesn’t even take rebounds, assists or defense into consideration.

“We’re playing more for each other,” Bailey said. “Everybody bonded with each other pretty well. It’s basketball, everybody’s gonna learn to play with each other eventually, and I feel like we learn how to play with each other every game.”

Tennessee Tech, a team that was a shoe size away from the NCAA Tournament last season, couldn’t handle UE’s speed, skill or athleticism. It was never close.

All that has culminated in the Aces’ first 10-2 start since 2017 and being, at the moment, the most improved team in the country.

“We’re still a work in progress,” Ragland said. “It’s a fun group to be around; fun group to coach. They deserve it, and our city deserves it.”

