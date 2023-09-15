City of Chicago approves plans to expand Fifth-Third Arena Community Ice Rink originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The city of Chicago recently approved the Chicago Blackhawks plans to expand Fifth-Third Arena into a community ice rink, according to a release from the team.

The $65 million project will include two additional sheets of ice. The plan is for the arena to become a "hub for Midwest hockey" with the goal of hosting "youth and amateur hockey clubs, figure skating, as well as national and international competitions."

“We’re excited to move forward on a project that will not only establish Chicago’s West Side as a hub for Midwest hockey but enable us to expand community programs and outreach at the ice rink,” CEO and Chairman Danny Wirtz said. “That was a top priority for my dad [Rocky] who wanted Fifth Third Arena to be a community rink first and a practice facility for the team second. We thank Ald. Walter Burnett, the City Council and the local community for working with us and supporting this expansion.”

Another part of the project, the Blackhawks intend to build outdoor multi-purpose spaces for afterschool programming. They will be open to the public. There will be outdoor seating and a public café, too.

The project is expected to begin in "early 2024" with the goal of a grand opening in 2026.

