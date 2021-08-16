'City of champions': New London celebrates athletes in an honorary parade

Aug. 16—NEW LONDON — Crowds lined State Street on Sunday in a fusion of green and yellow uniforms and Puerto Rican flags, the city coming together to celebrate its diversity, champions, and, above all, its Whaler pride.

India Pagan, who played on the Puerto Rican women's basketball team in the Tokyo Olympics, and members of the Babe Ruth and Little League state championship baseball teams were all recognized Sunday afternoon in a parade and ceremony.

"New London is a city of champions," said Efrain Dominguez, president of the city council, during the ceremony. "We're here to honor and celebrate each other."

Taking part in the parade were community leaders, New London High School's NJROTC, the nonprofit Community Level Up, the New London fire department, the baseball teams, and Pagan driven in a convertible sitting atop a trailing Puerto Rican flag.

Members of the community, friends and relatives took photos and videos, shouting and clapping along the sides of State Street and Parade Plaza.

Shanae Lancaster said she was proud of her son, Jevon Clarke, the Little League baseball coach, and said she thought the parade was "awesome" for the town and community.

One of the Babe Ruth coaches, Jesus Sanchez, said the team was an amazing group of boys.

"We told them in the beginning, 'We want you to be like family,'" he said. "And they did that. They don't want to let each other down."

Despite being runners-up in the New England championships and the "slight disappointment" they faced, Sanchez said they persevered and proved they could bounce back. On Saturday, the Babe Ruth team won the 16u Division championship for the East Shore Wood Bat League.

Ethan Chavez, one of the Babe Ruth captains, has been playing with the team for seven years. He said the parade was a blessing and that it felt nice to be acknowledged.

During the ceremony, state Rep. Anthony Nolan presented the baseball teams with state proclamations. He said it was because of them that New London was on the map. On behalf of the city, coaches of the baseball teams were given trophies and the players were given plaques for their achievements.

Pagan's parents were recognized for their devotion and sacrifice in accompanying her and her sister Taina in all their travels and games. Alongside Pagan, they were given medals and flowers.

The Puerto Rican women's basketball team made its Olympic debut this year. They played three games but did not qualify for the quarterfinals.

Before accepting her award, Pagan stepped up to thank the city for their support.

"I'm an Olympian but always a Whaler," she said.

