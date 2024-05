May 30—After an unbeaten Cumberland City League season, Allegany placed four on the girls basketball All-City team.

Avery Miller, Shylah Taylor, Myia Miller and Ella Shade made the squad for Allegany (4-0).

Fort Hill finished 1-2 in city games and placed Lindsday Fleming and Aubry Spangler on the team. Bishop Walsh was winless in three city games and Autumn Hoppert was All-City.