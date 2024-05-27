City begins early talks to turn part of “The Compound” into BMX track

A new plan could transform an area in Brevard County that has become a haven for crime. “The Compound” is 12-square miles of Palm Bay where homes were supposed to be built in the late 80′s. But that never happened, and the land now sits largely vacant.

“I wasn’t good at sports. I was socially awkward. And BMX was my escape,” said USA BMX Director of Business Development Justin Travis.

Travis said, after the sport helped save him, he’s been driven to make that possible for others as well.

“When we have the ability to help redevelop a district and help kids that don’t otherwise have access from any level of income or walk of life... It’s incredible,” said Travis.

The group has experience building these tracks in Houston, near Tulsa, and most recently in Port St. Lucie. Now, they’re setting their sights on “the Compound” in Southwest Palm Bay.

It’s the same area where, back in 2022,14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and 16-year-old Trayvon Anthony were found murdered in a ditch in this open field. In the days following the discovery of the boys’ bodies, police learned the suspect (18-year-old Jamarcus Simpson) was already in jail on other charges.

In March 2023, law enforcement found the remains of 44-year-old Nancy Howery there. Months later, the body of Nicholas Mitchell was also discovered at the compound. And earlier this year it’s also become a trouble spot for people to dump their unwanted dogs.

And now next month, talks will continue between the city and USA BMX to use a portion for a community-friendly track.

It’s something leaders at this month’s meeting showed they are on board with so far. They are still yet to discuss how much money will be put into the track and where exactly in the more than 2,700 acres of the property it will go.

The city also decided last month to move forward in buying part of that land to possibly turn it into an industrial complex.

