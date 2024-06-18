City begin Premier League defence at Stamford Bridge

City's bid for yet more Premier League history will begin away to Chelsea on Sunday 18 August.

The Blues recorded an historic fourth successive Premier League title last May -the first English men's club to do so - and will now have eyes on extending our own record as we go for a fifth top flight crown in succession.

Our trip to Chelsea will come eight days after the FA Community Shield clash with Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on 10 August - one of three trips to the capital in the opening three weeks of the season.

The Stamford Bridge date will also mean an early reunion for Pep Guardiola with his former assistant Enzo Maresca, who will officially replace Mauricio Pochettino on 1 July.

City were held to a thrilling 4-4 draw in this fixture last season and it is sure to be another tough encounter in West London.

The match has been selected for coverage on Sky Sports and will kick-off at 16:30 (UK).

Our first home game of the new campaign will be against newly-promoted Ipswich Town, who will be visiting the Etihad for the first time on August 24.

The Blues last hosted the Tractor Boys in the Premier League at Maine Road in November 2000, with Ipswich winning 3-2 and later completing a league double with a 2-1 win at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna's side achieved back-to-back promotions from League 1 - just as City did in May 2000 under Joe Royle when, ironically, the Blues pipped the Suffolk side to promotion on the final day of the 1999/2000 season at Blackburn Rovers.

We end August with another trip to London to take on Julen Lopetegu's West Ham United, with the current date scheduled for 31 August.

Pivotal clashes?

As always, there are a number of standout fixtures on the calendar.

And given last season's epic title race, our home fixture against Arsenal comes only five league games into the campaign, with the North Londoners visiting the Etihad on 21 September.

The return game against the Gunners is pencilled in for 1 February.

Liverpool only fell away in the 2023/24 season in the last few weeks of the title run-in and are sure to once again be strong contenders under new boss Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp at the end of the last campaign.

Our first game against the Reds will be at Anfield on 30 November, with the Etihad return on Saturday 22 February.

And the first of this season's Manchester derbies won't be until 14 December, with City hosting United at the Etihad before the 5 April return at Old Trafford.

Festive fixtures

Always one of the most exciting periods on the Premier League calendar is the festive fixture list.

The coming season sees City travel to Aston Villa on 21 December, before hosting Everton at the Etihad on Boxing Day - though as with all the above fixtures, these are all subject to change for broadcast.

Then it's off to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on 29 December, with our first game of the 2025 at home to West Ham on 4 January.

Month of destiny?

February is already looking like a huge month on the 2024/25 calendar.

City will travel to Arsenal (1 February) before hosting Newcastle United and Liverpool (15 & 22 February respectively) and then travelling to face Spurs on Tuesday 25 February.

Run-in

A crucial part of each and every season, the final run of games often determines who passes the finishing line in first place.

Our May fixtures consist of a home game against Wolves on 3 May, followed by a trip to face Southampton on 10 May.

City's final home game will be at home to Bournemouth on Sunday 18 May - unless we are involved in the FA Cup final the previous day - before wrapping up the campaign at Craven Cottage against Fulham on Sunday 25 May.

All in all, another thrilling season lies ahead - but please note all fixtures are subject to change, with any date/time amends appearing first on the Official Man City App and mancity.com.

Premier League fixtures and dates 2024/25

Sunday August 18 Chelsea (away)

Saturday August 24 Ipswich Town (home)

Saturday August 31 West Ham United A

Sat Sep 7 International Date

Sat Sep 14 Brentford H

Wed Sep 18 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 21 Arsenal H

Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 Newcastle United A

Sat Oct 5 Fulham H

Sat Oct 12 International Date

Sat Oct 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

Sat Oct 26 Southampton H

Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 2 A.F.C. Bournemouth A Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 9 Brighton & Hove Albion A

Sat Nov 16 International Date

Sat Nov 23 Tottenham Hotspur H

Sat Nov 30 Liverpool A Emirates FA Cup 2

Wed Dec 4 Nottingham Forest H

Sat Dec 7 Crystal Palace A

Sat Dec 14 Manchester United H

Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 21 Aston Villa A

Thu Dec 26 Everton H

Sun Dec 29 Leicester City A

Sat Jan 4 West Ham United H

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 Emirates FA Cup 3

Tue Jan 14 Brentford A

Sat Jan 18 Ipswich Town A

Sat Jan 25 Chelsea H

Sat Feb 1 Arsenal A

Wed Feb 5 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 8 Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 15 Newcastle United H

Sat Feb 22 Liverpool H

Tue Feb 25 Tottenham Hotspur A

Sat Mar 1 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 8 Nottingham Forest A

Sat Mar 15 Brighton & Hove Albion H

Sun Mar 16 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 22 International Date

Sat Mar 29 Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Wed Apr 2 Leicester City H

Sat Apr 5 Manchester United A

Sat Apr 12 Crystal Palace H

Sat Apr 19 Everton A

Sat Apr 26 Aston Villa H Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat May 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

Sat May 10 Southampton A

Sat May 17 Emirates FA Cup Final

Sun May 18 A.F.C. Bournemouth H

Sun May 25 Fulham A

Fixtures are subject to change.

