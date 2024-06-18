City authorizes Wake the Desert 2024 — here’s when it’ll happen

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In the wake of the San Angelo City Council’s July 18 meeting, wave riders across the globe can look forward to Wake the Desert 2024.

Wake The Desert is one of three events hosted during the Texas Wake and Surf Series. During the event, amateur and professional wakeboarders from across the nation flock to Lake Nasworthy to take part in a weekend of — you guessed it — wakeboarding. The event attracts contestants from around the world, with Marc Cabrera, the marketing manager for Family Powersports, previously stating that wakeboarders from Tokyo, Japan, France and Australia have come to the event in the past.

Last year’s Wake the Desert saw an estimated 150 amateur wakeboarders and 25 professionals make an appearance at Middle Concho Park to ride the waves, with competitors across all levels vying for their cut of a $25,000 prize pool.

2024 marks the 24th year of Wake the Desert, and preparations are already being made for this year’s contest. The City Council formally authorized Family Powersports’ request to once again hold the wakeboarding competition at Middle Concho Park during its June 18 meeting, officially putting the event on the City’s radar.

A document found within the City’s agenda states that “the event will take place from 8 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024, through 10 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2024.” This overlaps with the time period listed on the Texas Wake & Surf Series’ website, which says that the event will last from July 19 to July 21.

The document also states that set-up for the event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Cleanup will be completed by 10 p.m. on July 22.

Are you looking to compete in Wake the Desert 2024? Athlete registration can be completed online on the Texas Wake & Surf Series’ website.

