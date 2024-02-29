City or Arsenal - who's more stressed?

Pep Guardiola

Are Manchester City fans chilling in their chairs at Etihad Stadium just now?

On the one hand, 25 points from the last 27 available is a brilliant run, indeed league-winning form and they are still a point above Arsenal. However, scoring only a goal per game in the last three outings cannot be that comforting when Arsenal are flying.

I suspect City fans are generally more sanguine than Arsenal’s. When you have won the league three times in a row, are current World and European champions and FA Cup holders, there is slightly less desperation in the air for silverware.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2003-04 and have never won the Champions League. So, it is still the north London supporters who are marginally more stressed.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter