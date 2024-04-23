City approves Cavaliers plan build training facility along Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The city of Cleveland’s planning commission helped the Cleveland Cavaliers organization move one step closer to building their future training facility closer to home.

During a recorded meeting last Friday, the commission approved the Cavs’ plans to build a state-of-the-art practice facility along the Cuyahoga River.

Expected to be one of the largest facilities of its kind, the Cavs are hoping to break ground on the project by the end of this year.

Receiving approval from their plans could help make that goal achievable.

During last Friday’s meeting, project planners showcased pictures to give a glimpse of what this center will look like.

“It’s not often the case that we as architects get to work on great sites. This is an incredible site,” added architect Jonathan Mallie.

It’ll include a weight room, practice courts, office space and storage space for the team.

Plus, an overhaul of a key area longing for change.

“We needed to have a building that is a presence on the river, that can elevate the community. That’s exactly what we think we are building here,” said Mallie.

There’s still a way to go before any of these plans turn into reality.

So, for now, Clevelanders can use these images to dream of what could be on the riverfront.

It’s basketball haven for the team and officials hope a space to be proud of for the city.

