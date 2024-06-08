City of Albuquerque holds annual 50+ pickleball tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is using the pickleball craze to get those 50 years and older moving. The Department of Senior Affairs Sports and Fitness Program hosted the annual tournament at the Manzano Mesa Pickleball Complex.

More than 100 athletes came out to compete showing the ever-growing popularity and love for the sport in the Duke City. “I’ve been playing for about 12 years, and when we started, there were probably about 40 of us in town, but now the pickleball club has over 2,000,” said Albuquerque Pickleball Club President Gary Rutherford.

Organizers said they helped the men’s and women’s tournaments on Friday. The doubles tournament is set for Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday. The event will kick off at 8 a.m. on both days.

