City’s 2023/24 season review: Full-backs

A look back at each players’ contribution to our 2023/24 season.

Gareth Taylor’s side had another fantastic season in which they broke records and won individual accolades as City took the Barclays Women’s Super League title race to the final day of the campaign.

Despite losing the league title on goal difference, there are still plenty of positives to take from the past nine months, including continued player development under the boss’s leadership.

And with the season now concluded, our regular series reflects on each players’ influence on that campaign.

After reviewing the goalkeepers and centre-backs, the final group of players to assess in our defensive artillery is the full-backs.

KERSTIN CASPARIJ

The Dutch international totalled the most appearances at full-back than any other defender for City in the 2023/24 campaign.

26 out of a possible 31 appearances in all competitions in her second season in blue, Kerstin Casparij is a vital player in City’s defence.

A perfect blend of attacking overlaps and toughness when defending, at 23 years old Casparij seems like she has already became one of the most exciting up-and-coming right-backs in Europe.

From difficult away trips such as Chelsea to thrilling home wins, including our Etihad Stadium triumph over Manchester United, Casparij has been on hand to make last-ditch tackles, threatening overlaps and helping City dictate play from the back. These are just a few attributes Casparij has to offer.

Her only assist of the campaign came in City’s 2-1 Continental Cup win against Manchester United in January. The full-back’s shot, which was saved, was nudged home by Lauren Hemp at the back post to see us go through to the knockout stage as the group leaders.

It was arguably Casparij’s best game for City since signing in 2022. And perhaps that was because she got to adopt Hector, a donkey at the Manchester branch of The Donkey Sanctuary.

“I’m still debating whether Hector is coming, what his role is going to be,” said Casparij. “He can be the gaffer but I’m not sure if Gaz will be happy with that. He can be an assistant coach, we’ll find a good place for Hector.”

Circling back to football, in one of her most iconic moments for the Club, Casparij’s celebrations at full-time of the Conti Cup game were full of passion. It is clear Casparij bleeds blue.

LEILA OUAHABI

In a young and developing squad, Leila Ouahabi has been a senior figure that has provided composure and a level head that every team looks for in a defender.

Deployed at left-back, Ouahabi featured 23 times in all competitions for City in the 2023/24 campaign – and all of them were from kick-off.

It was a far from ideal start to the campaign for Ouahabi who saw red late on in our 2-0 win against West Ham. But after serving the three-match ban, the full-back looked ready to fight for the WSL title.

An amalgamation of strength, speed and passion, Ouahabi ran herself ragged up and down the left flank for the entirety of the campaign.

And in her second season in blue, the 31-year-old scored her first goal for the Club in our 5-0 win over West Ham at the Joie Stadium. Ouahabi got the ball rolling with the flurry of goals, placing the ball towards the top corner with a clinical first-time finish from the centre of the box after just 24 seconds.

She also notched four assists in all competitions, the most of any City defender in the 2023/24 season, as she continued to flourish on the left where she and Lauren Hemp bothered whichever opposing right-back relentlessly.

And it comes as no surprise that in February Ouahabi decided to extend her stay in Manchester as she put pen to paper on a new contract that will see her in Blue until the summer of 2026.

ESME MORGAN

There is no better way to mark your final campaign with your childhood team than playing in City’s 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

“It was one of the best days ever,” said Morgan. “We had the game last year at the Etihad and I didn’t get to play and then Old Trafford this year was so much fun to be a part of and we beat them.

“Running onto the pitch as a sub and having everyone cheer my name it just meant the absolute world and looked up to where I used to sit because I remember it so clearly as a fan.

“I looked up there and thought ‘wow, what a journey’.”

Little did Morgan know she would go on to make 87 appearances for City in all competitions, with 15 of those in the most recent campaign.

Whether it was as a key figure in training to help the team prepare for games or a reliable substitute or helping City progress in cup competitions, Morgan faced any task head-on and at 23 years old, completed the 2023/24 season with the utmost maturity and dedication.

Morgan’s final season with the Club is one to be proud of.

DEMI STOKES

In November of City’s 2023/24 campaign, Demi Stokes became the third player in the team’s history to achieve a double century of appearances.

The left-back featured as a substitute in our Continental Cup game against Leicester City and it was an achievement she was ‘very proud of’ in her ninth – and final – season with City.

It was one of her five appearances of the campaign, having unfortunately been ruled out for large spells through injury.

But Stokes’ tenacity shone through as she worked relentlessly to get back to full fitness to help the team if called upon.

And while the 32-year-old was unable to tally as many match minutes as previous campaigns, her final season in Blue was still one she will cherish.

“When I sit back and go ‘nine years’, it’s gone by so fast,” said Stokes in her final interview with the Club.

“I’m so proud, I was thinking the other day when I first came here and when I started out, there was a mud patch and a helmet. I was so excited to be a part of what City had planned.

“I think we’ve developed and elevated in all aspects, I’m just so proud to have been a part of that.”

