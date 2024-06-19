City’s 2023/24 season review: January transfers

A look at each individual players’ performances for Manchester City in 2023/24.

Following a rollercoaster campaign, Gareth Taylor’s side took the Barclays Women’s Super League title race to the final day and equalled our best-ever points tally in the process.

Ultimately, we were kept from the division’s summit on goal difference, but the Blues secured some statement wins and set new records across a memorable term.

DOWNLOAD THE MAN CITY APP

Now the shutters have fallen on the term, our regular series reflects on each players’ influence on that campaign.

Next up, it’s our January acquisitions and departures.

LAURA BLINDKILDE BROWN

The England youth international arrived on deadline day from Aston Villa as an exciting prospect after progressing through the Villans’ ranks.

At 20-years-old, the central midfielder would have to bide her time initially in an engine room packed full of class and quality.

But across her six appearances in all competitions for City she wasted little time in adapting to Taylor’s style of play and showcased her sparkling potential.

Blindkilde Brown scored her first goal for the Club in a 5-0 win over West Ham at the Joie Stadium when she ran onto a cross and accurately poked into the top corner.

Perhaps her best display since her January arrival, though, came in our final match of 2023/24 against her former employers.

After coming from the bench to replace the injured Laura Coombs on 14 minutes at Villa Park, she often dictated the tempo and created a number of good chances as we won 2-1.

WATCH: Extended Highlights: City 5-0 West Ham

DEYNA CASTELLANOS

Although Deyna Castellanos’ league starts were limited during the first half of the season, she often starred in our Continental Cup matches before her transfer to Bay FC.

The skilful attacking midfielder first provided an assist in our enthralling 4-3 win in the League Cup over Liverpool when she provided Chloe Kelly at Prenton Park.

Then, in our group assignment against Leicester and with City 2-0 down at the Joie Stadium, the Venezula international sparked fresh life into Taylor’s team with a thunderous effort to half the deficit.

Laura Coombs then equalised to secure the hosts a point before the Foxes won the penalty shootout.

WATCH: City 2-2 Leicester (3-4 pens): Continental Cup highlights

JULIE BLAKSTAD

Norway international Julie Blakstad returned to City following a successful loan spell at BK Hacken and after helping her nation to the World Cup last-16 in the summer of 2023.

Ahead of her permanent transfer to Hammerby IF in January, she made seven appearances in all competitions.

A skilful midfielder, she also showcased her versatility throughout the first half of the campaign by often operating as wing back.

A notable Blakstad performance came when started and played the full 90 minutes in a strong 2-1 Continental Cup win over Everton where she provided defensive stability and creativity down the flank.

WATCH: Everton 1-2 City: Continental Cup Extended Highlights

POPPY PRITCHARD

Having played against City for Durham in Taylor’s side’s FA Cup win over the Wildcats in January’s – the versatile forward also joined the Club on deadline day.

The 18-year-old said upon her arrival at the Joie Stadium: “I’m just really excited.

“Obviously, it’s a great opportunity for a young player like me, so I just can’t wait to get started.

“I think the opportunities for a player my age to be playing in and around the best players in the world, is just such a great chance and a really good challenge for me.”

Since then, she has been a consistent figure in our matchday squads and a permanent inclusion in first-team training as she continues to develop at the Club.

Although yet to make her debut for the Blues, Pritchard will be relishing the prospect of a full preseason at City before 2024/25.

TARA O’HANLON

Our third January deadline day signing, Tara O’Hanlon signed form Peamount United having help her previous employers to the League of Ireland title in her final season.

Unfortunately, her time at City so far has been limited due to injuries, but the Republic of Ireland international will be pushing for her first-team breakthrough next term.