Citrus Bowl suited Tennessee football mostly to a (U and a) T | Strange

If Steve Spurrier got in a zinger about Tennessee’s upcoming return to the Citrus Bowl, I missed it.

He loved gigging the Vols in the 1990s. He’d tell the Gator booster clubs, “You can’t spell Citrus without a “U” and a “T.’’ Big laugh.

Or, he might say, the reason Peyton Manning came back for his senior year? He wanted to be the first three-time MVP of the Citrus Bowl. Rim shot.

That’s because three of Tennessee’s five prior Citrus Bowl appearances were clustered in a four-year window – the 1993, 1995 and 1996 seasons. Each was a consolation prize after Spurrier’s Florida teams won SEC titles.

For Tennessee fans, it was a case of, “Not Orlando again.”

But they went, tens of thousands of them. So did I.

Personal note: it was on the ’93 trip that we discovered the Irish bar Scruffy Murphy’s as a fine place to ring in the New Year. By ’96, I almost felt like Norm on “Cheers.”

1983, Tennessee 30, Maryland 23

The Terps took a blow early when quarterback Boomer Esiason was knocked out of the game after a sack by two iconic Tennessee defenders, Reggie White and Dale Jones.

Still, Maryland led 20-16 into the fourth quarter. Johnnie Jones scored on two short runs a couple minutes apart to put UT up 30-20. Jones’ second score followed an Alvin Toles interception.

It was White’s final game as a Vol.

1993, Penn State 31, Tennessee 13

I recall part of the pregame narrative was Joe Paterno’s camp feeling disrespected as 10-point underdogs. Why the spread? Tennessee, led by Heisman runner-up Heath Shuler, averaged 43 points a game.

The Vols’ only touchdown, though, was a first-quarter Shuler pass to Cory Fleming to go up 10-0. After that, it was all Nittany Lions.

Shuler said on a recent radio show that the Vols’ offensive line had been hit with the flu and was gassed by the second half. A junior, Shuler declared for the NFL soon afterward.

1995, Tennessee 20, Ohio State 14

Peyton Manning is congratulated by an unidentified cheerleader after Tennessee defeated Ohio State 20-14 to win the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Jan. 1, 1996.

A top-five showdown of 10-1 teams, UT’s only meeting with Ohio State, came on a slippery field in the rain.

The Buckeyes had Heisman Trophy back Eddie George running behind Lombardi Trophy-winning tackle Orlando Pace. The Vols had Bill Duff.

George had already scored once and was threatening again in the second quarter. However, on fourth-and-inches at the UT 3, Duff led a host of Vols in stuffing George to keep it a 7-0 deficit.

Jay Graham – who, not Manning, was the MVP – ripped off a 69-yard TD just before the half. Game on.

Jeff Hall’s two fourth-quarter field goals broke a 14-14 tie. Tennessee recovered fumbles on three of Ohio State’s final four possessions.

1996, Tennessee 48, Northwestern 28

The Vols shot to a 21-0 lead only to see the Wildcats tie the score. Then Tennessee reeled off 20 unanswered points – including a Tyrone Hines pick-six.

Manning threw for a school bowl-record 408 yards and was named MVP. The crowd serenaded the junior with a “One More Year” chant. He would oblige.

2001, Tennessee 45, Michigan 17

Tennessee swallowed the disappointment of the SEC championship-game loss to LSU and made a mockery of the nation’s 12th-ranked defense, racing to a 17-0 lead and amassing 503 yards.

I can still see Jason Witten outrunning Michigan on that 64-yard TD pass from Casey Clausen.

Clausen’s only bowl win in four tries produced, at the time, Michigan’s worst bowl loss ever.

Now, 22 years later, the Vols are going back. By the way, Scruffy Murphy’s is still there.

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

