Citrus Bowl: It pretty much all went wrong for Purdue in 63-7 loss to LSU

A lot has changed since the last time Purdue football took the field in the Big Ten Championship game versus Michigan.

Jeff Brohm returned home to Louisville. Ryan Walters was hired as his replacement, but won't coach in today's Citrus Bowl versus LSU. On offense, starting QB Aidan O'Connell, star receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham all opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft — as did cornerback Cory Trice and linebacker Jalen Graham.

Not even Drew Brees could help the Boilers on Monday in a humbling 63-7 loss to LSU.

Here's how it happened.

FINAL: LSU 63, Purdue 7

Game is over, and everyone is just hoping for a speedy recovery for Deion Burks.

0:40 4Q: LSU 63, Purdue 7

TOUCHDOWN AND INTERCEPTION. LSU returns a Jack Albers pass nearly 100 yards for a touchdown.

6:01 4Q: LSU 56, Purdue 7

Purdue WR Deion Burks is banged up after a fourth-down incompletion. His head seemed to snap back hard off the turf as he hit the ground. He's being surrounded by trainers and medical staff. A real scary scene as he's placed on a backboard and carted off the field.

Deion Burks is down on the field. Game halted. Medical personnel surrounding him and they have a stretcher out. — Sam King (@samueltking) January 2, 2023

8:47 4Q: LSU 56, Purdue 7

"Oh my goodness," ABC's Dan Orlovsky on Derrick Davis Jr.'s 12-yard touchdown run which featured him running over a Purdue would-be tackler.

10:06 4Q: LSU 49, Purdue 7

LSU players playing around with Mr. Cheez-It during the game is the highlight of the day.

13:53 4Q: LSU 49, Purdue 7

TOUCHDOWN. The Boilers get on the board! Michael Alaimo hits TJ Sheffield for a 16-yard score. So it's not all bad.

END 3Q: LSU 49, Purdue 0

It's almost over.

3:15 3Q: LSU 49, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. Welp, that good feeling couldn't last long. Malik Nabors goes 75 yards for another Tigers score.

5:23 3Q: LSU 42, Purdue 0

INTERCEPTION. Hey, a good play for Purdue! Jamari Brown intercepts Garrett Nussmeier in the end zone on 1st-and-goal.

9:17 3Q: LSU 42, Purdue 0

INTERCEPTION. Michael Alaimo is in at quarterback for the Boilers and his first pass is intercepted. Ouch.

9:21 3Q: LSU 42, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. Jayden Daniels gets a 5-yard TD reception on a trick play from Malik Nabors.

12:25 3Q: LSU 35, Purdue 0

After an under-duress Austin Burton misses Devin Mockobee on what looked like a well-blocked screen pass that could have gone for a big play, the Boilermakers can't convert their second fourth down on the opening drive of the second half and turn the ball over on downs.

HALFTIME: LSU 35, Purdue 0

Bright side, Purdue fans: You still have No. 1 hoops team in the nation.

Did I think it would be 35-0 at halftime? Maybe not. Am I surprised? No. I am not sure having the guys who opted out would've been enough against LSU. But not having those players is glaring. — Sam King (@samueltking) January 2, 2023

1:07 2Q: LSU 35, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. Go grab a drink. Garrett Nussmeier returns to QB to hit Brian Thomas Jr. for a 10-yard score. LSU mixed in a WR pass on a drive in which multiple Tigers seemingly were wide open on every play.

3:11 2Q: LSU 28, Purdue 0

INTERCEPTION. Boilers were enjoying their best offensive possession of the game, stringing together consecutive first downs, but Austin Burton is picked off at the 1-yard line.

6:45 2Q: LSU 28, Purdue 0

FAKE PUNT ALERT! Purdue picks it up on 4th-and-1 inside their own territory. Jack Sullivan takes the snap and goes five yards for the first down.

8:23 2Q: LSU 28, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. The rout is on. Noah Cain adds his second touchdown of the game, this time from nine yards out. Purdue is losing more defenders to injury on an already light unit, and the Boilers are no match for LSU right now. That's four straight touchdown drives for the Tigers.

10:02 2Q: LSU 21, Purdue 0

Another Purdue punt. Here's a suggestion for interim head coach Brian Brohm: Give the ball more to Devin Mockobee. The freshman has 21 rushing yards on four carries and nine yards on one catch. He has 30 of Purdue's 37 offensive yards.

13:03 2Q: LSU 21, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. Mason Taylor slaloms through Purdue defenders on his way to a 32-yard touchdown catch as LSU is stretching this one out.

The kid does it again!!!



Mason Taylor is a BEAST. So pumped to see how he’ll be used next year. pic.twitter.com/hT8byUvLLy — Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) January 2, 2023

Purdue has more penalty yards (25) than yards of offense (21). — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) January 2, 2023

END 1Q: LSU 14, Purdue 0

LSU goes back to Jayden Daniels at QB. It's been all Tigers so far.

1:01 1Q: LSU 14, Purdue 0

FUMBLE CALL REVERSED. On the first play of the next drive, Purdue RB Dylan Downing is blown up in the backfield and fumbles. He remained down and his knee was down before the ball came loose. The Purdue trainers helped him to his feet and escort him to the sideline.

1:06 1Q: LSU 14, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. LSU makes a QB switch, and Garrett Nussmeier helps engineer another Tigers' scoring drive, this one capped off by a Noah Cain 10-yard touchdown run.

4:27 1Q: LSU 7, Purdue 0

Purdue picked up its first first down on the game thanks to some Devin Mockobee runs, but are forced to punt it away (which included a kick-catch interference penalty on the Boilers). Austin Burton took a few shots deep, but both were unsuccessful, one short and one too deep.

Deion Burks wide open on that deep ball. That play has to be made. Purdue punts, but Boilermakers are going to have to hit some home runs to stay in this one. ... Penalty for hitting punt returner on a fair catch follows. — Sam King (@samueltking) January 2, 2023

7:01 1Q: LSU 7, Purdue 0

TOUCHDOWN. John Emery Jr. punches it from 1 yard out to give LSU the lead. Tigers finish 10-play drive that covered 63 yards and nearly five minutes thanks to a 4th-and-2 conversion near midfield.

9:13 1Q: Purdue 0, LSU 0

Former IndyStar Mr. Football Reese Taylor (out of Ben Davis) was injured on the first play of the game, and is still in the medical tent per ABC's broadcast. And Branson Deen (out of Lawrence Central) left the field holding his hand on the Tigers' second possession. LSU goes for it on 4th-and-2 and gets it was a 12-yard completion.

11:47 1Q: Purdue 0, LSU 0

The Boilers defense gives up one first down, but holds on the first possession to force an LSU punt. With Austin Burton under center for Purdue, making just his third career start, the Boilers go three-and-out and punt back to the Tigers.

15:00 1Q: Purdue 0, LSU 0

And we're underway, and the TV crew has only mentioned Drew Brees 3,458 times.

Just Drew Brees, Doug Flutie and Austin Burton’s dad having a chat. pic.twitter.com/KF2OLZyDdg — Sam King (@samueltking) January 2, 2023

What channel is Citrus Bowl on?

The Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU will air on ABC.

What are the betting odds for the Citrus Bowl?

LSU is favored by 15.5 points with the over/under set at 54 points, per DraftKings.

Why is Drew Brees on the Purdue sideline?

The former Boilers star quarterback is helping out the shorthanded Purdue staff for the Citrus Bowl following the coaching change from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters, who isn't coaching today.

"I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program," Brees said in a press release. "This is also preparation for the future of Purdue football with new head coach Ryan Walters."

