Citrus Bowl: 49ers draft target Josh Allen dominates against Penn St.

Many mock drafts have the 49ers taking Kentucky edge-rusher Josh Allen with the No. 2 pick in April's NFL draft. If Allen's performance in Tuesday's Citrus Bowl is any indication, 49ers fans should be salivating over the prospect of having him join Robert Saleh's defense.

Allen dominated throughout Kentucky's 27-24 victory over Penn St., recording three sacks and even blocking a field goal.

With this performance, Allen, a senior, set Kentucky football records for career sacks (31.5) and sacks in a season (17).

Take a look at his highlight reel from the game. There's a lot of footage.

Mr. Josh Allen has made his presence felt. pic.twitter.com/k0fkOiwsCY — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 1, 2019

Josh Allen gets to the quarterback again and then rocks the baby like Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/fjiQJWRX3T — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 1, 2019

Of course Josh Allen blocks the field goal. pic.twitter.com/J4WjeR28W4 — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 1, 2019

Josh Allen's third sack of the day. Monster. pic.twitter.com/EpOTgxvaOS — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 1, 2019

Ever since Aldon Smith left the 49ers in 2015, San Francisco has struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That could change by drafting Allen, who seems like an ideal fit on the defensive line next to DeForest Buckner.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will get a close look at Allen at the Senior Bowl, where Shanahan -- along with Raiders coach Jon Gruden -- will be coaching. Assuming Allen continues to showcase the skills that were on display Tuesday, don't be surprised if the 49ers make him their first round pick in April.

That is, if Allen is even available at No. 2.

Josh Allen: "You all record this. If I don't go No. 1, I don't know who is." pic.twitter.com/bJds08C20r — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) January 1, 2019

Talented and confident? Seems like a perfect fit in Red & Gold.