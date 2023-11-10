Citigroup resumes retail banking sale in Poland - Bank Handlowy CEO

The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

GDANSK (Reuters) - Citigroup has resumed the process of selling the retail business of Bank Handlowy in Poland, Bank Handlowy CEO Elzbieta Czetwertynska said on Friday, adding that talks with interested investors may begin in the next few months.

"Citi has resumed the process of selling its retail banking business of Bank Handlowy in Poland ... Together we are currently working on preparing all materials. I expect that talks with interested entities will begin in the coming months," she said during press conference.

The plan was first mooted by Citigroup, majority shareholder of Bank Handlowy, in 2021.

(Reporting by Marta Maciag; Editing by Alison Williams)