CITGARD to sponsor John Hunter Nemechek in multiple races

CITGARD, a part of the CITGO Petroleum Corporation, will sponsor John Hunter Nemechek in the 2020 NASCAR Cup season as it expands its partnership with Front Row Motorsports.

CITGARD will back Nemechek in five races during his rookie campaign in the No. 38 Ford, beginning with the Feb. 16 Daytona 500.

It will return at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 19), Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 9), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19) and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 11).

CITGARD was a sponsor for David Ragan in three races last year and made its debut with Front Row Motorsports in the 2018 race at Darlington when Ragan drove a Dale Jarrett CITGO throwback scheme.

“CITGO Petroleum is an iconic brand in NASCAR,” Nemechek said in a press release. “Growing up in NASCAR, everyone knows the colors of CITGO and the past two seasons the CITGARD brand has brought the company back into the sport with FRM. It’s awesome to join their team and carry on their tradition and winning history. I can’t wait to represent CITGARD in the Daytona 500. There is no better race to start this relationship.”

