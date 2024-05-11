Cites and Villanova win third Big East softball title in four years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Tess Cites has earned another conference championship with Villanova softball.

(Photo Courtesy: @VUSoftball on “X”)

Horseheads’ Tess Cites and Villanova defeated Creighton 4-1 to win the Big East Softball Tournament Championship, on Saturday. Cites scored a run to help the Wildcats to their 3rd title in 4 seasons. Villanova’s scoring was led by Ally Jones, who hit a 3-run home run in the 1st, before adding a solo shot in the 6th. The win sends Villanova to the NCAA Tournament, which will be finalized on Sunday at 7 p.m. The tournament selection show will air on ESPN 2.

For Cites, the standout senior hopes to cap off an outstanding college career. The Horseheads grad helped the Wildcats win back-to-back conference crowns in 2021 and 2022, making the Big East All-Tournament team in the 2nd season. In 2023, Villanova fell short of a conference championship, but Cites was named Big East Player of the Year. This season, the former all-state selection has added a 3rd championship ring to her collection and will hope to make a deep run in NCAA Tournament.

