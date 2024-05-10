Cites, Hammond to play for conference softball titles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local grads are set to play for conference championships in college softball.

(Photo Courtesy: Villanova Wildcats Athletics, UAlbany Great Danes Athletics)

Local grads Tess Cites and Wendi Hammond advanced their teams to conference title games, while others saw their seasons end in D-1 softball. Horseheads grad Tess Cites picked up an RBI and a run on 3 walks, against UConn. The 4-1 win places Villanova in their 5th straight Big East Championship game. Cites helped the Wildcats to consecutive Big East titles in 2021 and 2022, before earning the conference player of the year award in 2023. Cites and Villanova will take on the winner of UConn vs. Creighton, Saturday night at 4 p.m. A decisive 2nd game will follow if the Wildcats fall in the 1st game.

In the America East Conference, UAlbany is set for a 3rd straight championship appearance. In the conference semis, Waverly’s Wendi Hammond tossed a complete game for the Great Danes, in a win over Binghamton. The conference pitcher of the year struck out 2, while forcing 11 flyouts, and 7 ground outs. Hammond and the Danes will battle UMass-Lowell, on Saturday at noon. A decisive 2nd game will follow if UAlbany falls in the 1st game.

Also in conference tournament action, Horseheads grads Kendal Cook, Abby Packard, and Olivia Packard saw their seasons end. In the Big South tournament, Charleston Southern fell to Longwood 7-5. Cook went (1-1) with a run and RBI, in her potential final game at the college level. In the A10 tournament, UMass saw their season come to a close with a loss to St. Louis. Abby Packard went (1-3) in the final game of her senior year. Olivia Packard also wrapped up her sophomore season with the team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.