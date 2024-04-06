Cites crushes eighth home run of the season for Villanova softball

OMAHA, N.E. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Tess Cites turned in another impressive day at the plate for Villanova softball.

(Photo Courtesy: @VUSoftball on “X”)

Horseheads’ Tess Cites blasted her 8th home run of the season for Villanova softball, on Saturday. Cites delivered the solo home run in the 3rd inning of the Wildcats matchup with Creighton, bringing Villanova within 1 run. The Horseheads grad’s homer was followed by another solo shot from Brooklyn Ostrowski which tied the game. Creighton would counter the effort with a huge bottom of the 3rd and 6th inning to win 12-4. Despite the loss, Ostrowski and Cites are now tied for the team lead in home runs this season.

Cites and Villanova will return to action on Tuesday, when they host Delaware at 3 p.m.

