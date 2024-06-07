Citadel's Everette Sands mistaken for Texas legend Vince Young in awkward golf interview

When Texas fans heard the Golf Channel reporting that Vince Young was at the BMW Pro-Am, there was a phase they likely went through.

Excitement. Then confusion. Some form of mild embarrassment. Then laughter. Why? Simply put, that was not their quarterback. The gentleman they were interviewing was Everette Sands, offensive skill specialist for Citadel football.

I’m dying laughing they thought they were talking to Vince Young, might be the most awkward interview I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/cjz0gYqg9D — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) June 6, 2024

"Now, I apologize, you have the wrong person," Sands said. "I'm Everette Sands from over at the Citadel. I'm a football coach."

Enter in a long pause, which Sands probably thought was a good chance for a cut once they realized that he was not the quarterback who led Texas to the 2005 NCAA National Championship. However, the reporter continued to wait for an answer to her question. Respecting the commitment, he answered it.

"But the great thing about golf is not only am I competing against myself, but I'm competing against everyone else."

Young has been known to golf on occasion, so it's not a stretch that he'd be at the Pro-Am. However, one quick look at Sands is enough to confirm that he is not the Texas alumnus. The two don't look alike whatsoever.

The only thing similar about the two is their penchant to run the rock, as Sands was a running back for Citadel when he played, while Young was a running quarterback in his years as an athlete. It was an incredibly awkward moment that Sand handled with grace during and after the encounter.

Had a great time at @BMWProAm today. I even got interviewed after one of the holes today!!!#TheGrindDontStop pic.twitter.com/8VMdC4lhfQ — Everette Sands (@EveretteSands) June 6, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Everette Sands mistaken for Texas' Vince Young in golf interview