Citadel vs East Tennessee State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Citadel vs East Tennessee State prediction, college basketball game preview

Citadel vs East Tennessee State

Date: Friday, March 4

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Citadel (12-17), East Tennessee State (15-16)

Why East Tennessee State Will Win

The Buccaneers were able to beat The Citadel a few weeks ago even though they didn’t shoot all that well.

They dominated on the glass with 40 rebounds, was great on the offensive boards, and it helped that the Bulldogs couldn’t hit free throws. This is one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the country, it doesn’t force turnovers or enough mistakes for easy transition points, and the defense is among the worst in the nation.

If you’re not scoring at least 70 points on The Citadel D, you’re not really trying.

But …

Why Citadel Will Win

Here come the threes.

There are a whole bunch of problems with The Citadel, but they make plenty of shots from the outside with double-digit threes in six of the last nine games.

They hit 13 in the loss to ETSU in the last meeting, and they made 12 in the 75-73 win in January 22nd. That’s how this has to work. Give up a whole lot of points, score a whole lot from the outside, and hope the threes can overcome all of the twos.

But …

Citadel vs East Tennessee State: What’s Going To Happen

East Tennessee State can hit the three, too.

It’s not great at guarding from the outside and it got rocked twice by The Citadel’s style, but it’s also overdue to start making more shots.

Even in a long losing streak, the Buccaneers were able to make enough threes to make things interesting. That might not have worked in late January to the middle of February, but it will now in a fun up-and-down scoring fest.

Citadel vs East Tennessee State Prediction, Lines

East Tennessee State 75, The Citadel 69

Line: East Tennessee State -5.5, o/u: 152

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

