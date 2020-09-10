The Citadel preview capsule

(Stats Perform) - Southern Conference member The Citadel is one of 15 FCS programs (out of 127 overall) that has announced it will play at least one nonconference game this fall. Due to coronavirus concerns, the SoCon postponed its conference schedule until a potential spring season.

LOCATION: Charleston, South Carolina

STADIUM: Johnson Hagood Stadium

HEAD COACH: Brent Thompson (26-20, four seasons)

2019 RECORD: 6-6, 4-4 Southern (Tie/4th)

2020 FALL SCHEDULE: at USF (Sept. 12), at Clemson (Sept. 19), Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 26), at Army West Point (Oct. 10)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 14 (8 offense/6 defense)

3 KEY RETURNEES: QB Brandon Rainey, LB Willie Eubanks III, P Matt Campbell

BIGGEST SHOES TO FILL: DT Joseph Randolph III

OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs usually challenge themselves out of conference, and this fall, their veteran team will face three FBS opponents in four games. Last year, they notched the lone FCS win against a Power-5 Conference opponent (Georgia Tech). Due to the pandemic, six players have opted out of the fall schedule, including VMI grad transfer Alex Ramsey, the SoCon leader in rushing yards and touchdowns last season. While running the triple option offense, the Bulldogs have had their rushing yard average drop in three straight seasons (although last year's 268 yards per game were sixth-best in the FCS). Rainey played through injuries to set the school's single-season record with 30 total touchdowns, including 10 scoring passes to WR Raleigh Webb. Eubanks, the SoCon's 2019 defensive player of the year, is back at linebacker, flanked by Marquise Blount, while safeties Chris Beverly and Sean-Thomas Faulkner are other key returnees. Campbell, a junior, is one of the more skilled punters in the FCS, having led the SoCon at over 44 yards per punt each of his first two seasons.