Cissna Park volleyball shows fight, but finishes fourth at state tournament

Nov. 12—NORMAL — The longest volley of the day came at match point. Cissna Park trailed Effingham St. Anthony 24-23 in the third and final set of the Class 1A state third-place match. Both teams' season was about to end. It was just a matter of deciding whether the Bulldogs would end the match or if the Timberwolves would stay alive for a couple more points, something they'd done all postseason.

St. Anthony served, and fans inside CEFCU Arena Saturday morning were on the edge of their seats for what felt like much longer than the 45 seconds it was, as the ball stayed up for five possessions on each side. A dig here, a dig there, a block here, a save that sent the ball to the ceiling there.

Cissna Park senior Brooklyn Stadeli took one last swing, and the ball sailed just a couple feet past the back line, ending the season for the Timberwolves with a 15-25, 25-23, 23-25 loss to finish fourth in the state.

"Between sets, sophomore Josie Neukomm said, 'Guys, we've got this. Let's go out and leave it on the floor and give everything we've got,'" Cissna Park coach Josh Landon said. "I echoed her words, and the girls went out and executed in set two. I felt like we did everything we needed to in set three, but the effort we had was fantastic."

The Timberwolves came into this weekend with a goal of winning their first-ever state championship in mind. When they fell to Hartsburg-Emden in two sets Friday, that goal changed to ending the season with a win Saturday to take third place. After a spirited comeback and a thrilling final two sets, they fell just short.

"Our kids did a great job of representing themselves, their families, the community and the school. I couldn't be more proud to see them on this stage," Landon said. "Hopefully, they'll remember this opportunity they had. Even after receiving the medallion and trophy, I could hear a couple of them like, 'Man, this hurt a lot more about 45 minutes ago, but this is a pretty cool experience.' They're already starting to sit back and see what this weekend really was for them."

Along with the team success, it was a year for individual history, too. Senior setter Ava Morrical eclipsed 1,000 assists and sophomore Addison Lucht set a new single-season kills record for the Timberwolves.

"This is a great group," Landon said of his seniors. "They've always wanted to continue to get better every day, and they weren't kids who wanted to be in the spotlight. They welcomed this group of sophomores with open arms and said, 'We need to band together if we're going to make this a special ride.'"