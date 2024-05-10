Cisse returns to Memphis to play final season with Tigers

MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway strikes again and this time, he’s bringing a very familiar face… back to Memphis.

Moussa Cisse is back for a second go around with the Tigers.

The seven-foot big man, who won AAC Freshman of the Year honors with Memphis back in 2021, making the announcement Friday on social media. A move that provides a huge boost to the new look Tigers front line.

While the former Lausanne star has never been much of a scorer, Cisse can definitely defend with career averages of almost seven boards and two blocks a game.

After one year at the U of M and two years at Oklahoma State where he was named the 2022 Co-Big XII Defensive player of the year, Cisse spent last year down in Oxford with the Rebels.

Now he’s coming back where it all began in the blue and gray of the Tigers.

