ciSports | Unity High School’s Jillian Schlittler | To be a young Champion

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Unity High School’s Jillian Schlittler joins ciLiving for an interview with Karidia Shelby, host of ciSports. They discuss what it takes to be a young champion on the track and on the volleyball court.

ciSports is a medium bridging athletes and sports affiliated individuals from the court and fields to communities and living room sofas. It’s a place where we can all learn more about the personal stories of the athletes we admire most.

If you would like to nominate an athlete to be featured on ciSports email: Kshelby@wcia.com.

