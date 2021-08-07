CISD Board approves new campus leadership

Aug. 7—Some exciting changes are ahead for Corsicana Independent School District as the Board of Trustees recently approved several Tiger administrators to serve in new leadership positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

"These leaders have a heart for our children and will ensure that the academic, social, and emotional needs of all students are met," said Dr. Diane Frost, CISD Superintendent. "I look forward to working with them in their new roles."

Molly Corrington will serve as the district's coordinator of ESL/BE. She previously served CISD as the principal of Sam Houston Elementary. Corrington is proven leader within Corsicana ISD and now transitions to serving all students in the ESL/BE programs. She began as a classroom teacher in 2007 and later served as an assistant principal at both Carroll Elementary and Collins Intermediate.

Corrington received her bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University Commerce in 2007. In 2013, she received her Master's in Education degree from UT Arlington, and her principal certification from Lamar University in 2017. Molly is married to Matt. She has two children, Ambree Christy of Dallas, and Cody Taft of Denver, Colorado.

Dallas Horne has been serving as Principal of Fannin Elementary, but has now been named principal at Sam Houston Elementary. After a successful career as a teacher, coach, and assistant principal in Midlothian, Horne joined CISD in 2018 as the Director of Instructional Support. In 2019, he began his role as principal and campus leader at Fannin. Horne is looking forward to working with the dual language program that is offered at Sam Houston. He earned his education degree from SAGU in Waxahachie, a Master's Degree in Education from Dallas Baptist University, and is currently pursuing an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Technology from Tarleton State University. Dallas is married to Brittany, and they have four children, Dilynn, Bennett, Collins, Beckham.

Tiffany Farmer was named Principal for Fannin Elementary. She previously served as the assistant principal of Navarro Elementary. Farmer, who was recently selected as "Assistant Principal of the Year" by Region 12, has been a member of the CISD family since 2012. Her exceptional instruction earned her the Carroll Elementary Rising Star Award in 2015, and the CISD Mark Culwell Award for Outstanding Elementary Teacher in 2017. She has served as assistant principal at Navarro Elementary for two years. Farmer's passion for education drives her success as a leader. She has bachelor's and master's degrees from UT Arlington. She resides in Corsicana with her husband, Brian. In other CISD leadership news,

Adrian Zamilpa has been named as the assistant principal at Corsicana High School. He is a CHS alumnus who returned to the district as a teacher/coach in 2016. Since that time, Zamilpa has coached soccer and football and taught world history. "Once a Tiger, always a Tiger," he said. "I bleed blue and gold and I care deeply about our student's success. I can't wait to be the bridge that helps our students find their true potential." Zamilpa recently earned his master's degree at Lamar University.

And while Dana (Dee) Ferguson is new to the CISD Tiger family, she joins the district with 15 years of experience which will greatly contribute to the success of her fellow staff and teachers. As a math teacher and instructional coach from Clear Creek ISD in Houston, Ferguson is looking forward to joining the community as the new assistant principal at Collins Intermediate.

"Corsicana has been incredibly welcoming, and I am excited to impact the lives of students and teachers," said Ferguson, who is joined by her husband of nine years and their four children.