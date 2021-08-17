Ciryl Gane reveals his purse for UFC 265 interim heavyweight title win over Derrick Lewis

Ciryl Gane, the newly crowned UFC interim heavyweight champion, has revealed how much he took home for his win over Derrick Lewis.

Gane defeated Lewis via third-round TKO in Houston at UFC 265 earlier this month, setting up the biggest fight of his career against Francis Ngannou to unify the heavyweight title in the near future.

But how much did he take home for his efforts against Lewis?

In an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe, Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) made his purse information public. Before taxes and his cut to his coaches, Gane said his purse was $350,000. After taxes, his team’s cut, and the currency conversion, he claims his take-home was around €160,000 (approximately $188,000).

Gane also took home a Performance of the Night bonus, good for an additional $50,000 payout. Also, include $32,000 as a part of the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout.

These figures do not include pay-per-view points if applicable, or any other discretionary bonuses that the promotion may choose to pay its fighters.

Related

Video: Should Ciryl Gane be the favorite against Francis Ngannou? Ciryl Gane won't lean on training history with Francis Ngannou in unifier: 'The fight is another thing'

With a heavyweight title unification bout on the horizon, Gane is on the verge of his biggest payday yet. Entering the matchup as an interim champion guarantees pay increases.

There is currently no indication of when the unification bout between Gane and his former training partner, Ngannou, will take place.