'Circus' around Morecambe must end - Taylor

Morecambe chairman Rod Taylor has called for the club's owners to bring an end to the “circus” that has left it without a manager, a chief executive and with only one player currently contracted for next season.

The Shrimps, who were put up for sale by owners Bond Group Investments in September 2022, are under a transfer embargo for the non-payment of a VAT bill and were given a three-point deduction last month for failing to stick to an agreement with the English Football League earlier in the season linked to the late payment of players.

With further uncertainty around wages being paid last month - they were eventually paid two days after expected.

Manager Ged Brannan left to join the coaching staff at League Two rivals Accrington and chief executive Ben Sadler is working his notice before leaving to join Walsall next season.

Striker Charlie Brown is the only player currently under contract for next season, but several have been offered new deals which are awaiting league verification due to the transfer embargo, which Taylor says “should be resolved soon".

Taylor told BBC Radio Lancashire: “We have got to get that embargo lifted. For me that is a major priority.

“Whoever sits in that [manager's] chair needs to know what his budget is, and you don’t want to be waiting until the middle of June to sort this out.

"This has got to happen over the next couple of weeks, then that individual can work with some certainty and will want to build his own squad as we approach next season.”

The search for a new boss is ongoing and Taylor said some “really credible names” have already expressed an interest.

'We have one issue - we need a new owner'

He also moved to quell fears among some supporters that the club may go out of existence, saying “it’s a very difficult question to answer".

Taylor added: “I cannot guarantee that things will improve overnight. I have no doubt we’ll have a club and we’ll put a team on the pitch but we need the ownership sorted out as soon as possible then we can plan with some certainty and confidence.”

Bond Group directors Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring made the club available for purchase nearly two years ago but, despite interest, no concrete offer has been made.

After describing issues around the club as a “circus” Taylor said that Whittingham selling up is crucial to its future.

“Hopefully he will be up front on that and keep us apprised of the situation as we go along," Taylor said.

“We only have one issue here - we need a new owner. There’s no massive inherent debt at Morecambe, surprisingly. I feel it’s well-run.

“People can sit behind a keyboard and say what they want, often with no appreciation of what goes on.

"A lot of us live this every day. For me and some of my colleagues, it’s three [o'clock] in the morning, waking up worrying about it, because we’re passionate about it.

“We have to try to get our house in order and only one man can do that, and that is Jason.”