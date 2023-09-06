Circumhorizontal Arc and Solar Halo Pair Up in Florida Sky

A circumhorizontal arc and a solar halo made quite the pair on September 5, as the two natural phenomena were spotted over Holly Hill, Florida.

Greg Diesel Walck told Storyful that he was driving when he noticed “a horizontal rainbow,” and pulled over to record it.

In the footage, the circumhorizontal arc can be seen stretching in the sky, joined by a solar halo.

According to Cloud Atlas, circumhorizontal arcs occur when the elevation of the light source is more than 58 degrees, and cannot be seen at latitudes where the sun is always lower than that.

Diesel Walck said that although he is trained in science and meteorology, he has only witnessed four circumhorizontal arcs in his life.

Solar halos are produced by ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. Credit: Greg Diesel Walck via Storyful