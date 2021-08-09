Circle Files With SEC to Become Federally-Chartered National Bank

Matthew De Saro
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The creators of USDC stablecoin have announced plans to become a National Bank and filed with the SEC. 

According to a post on Circle’s website by Founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire, the company has begun the process of becoming a full-reserve national commercial bank. The bank would operate under the watchful eye of the Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Allaire believes that digital banking could change the entire financial system moving forward, making it safer and stronger. 

Three years ago, Circle launched the stablecoin USDC and has seen circulation grow to around $27.5 billion in 2021. According to Allaire, “USDC has grown to become an important infrastructure for the new digital currency enabled financial system. From the outset, Circle, in partnership with Coinbase and through the Centre Consortium, designed USDC to conform with stringent U.S. money transmission supervisory and regulatory standards.”

