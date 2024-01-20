Circle the date: Looking at seven important games for local teams

Jan. 20—While Mother Nature might have taken a whole week of basketball away this past week, there's still plenty of important games to be played.

Just two weeks are left in the regular season, but in that span there will be several important games played.

Here are a few of the biggest:

—

Austin boys at James Clemens, Jan. 19

These two have already met once in a game played last week at Austin High School. That contest saw the home team come out on top 58-46.

Austin has been dominant this season, compiling a 19-4 record and a No. 3 ranking in Class 7A. The Black Bears have looked a cut above the rest of the teams in Class 7A, Area 8, which includes James Clemens, Bob Jones and Florence.

Still, the area isn't wrapped up yet, and if any team poses a threat to Austin, it's James Clemens, which sits at 16-7.

—

Hartselle boys at Cullman, Jan. 26

When it comes to local rivalries, Hartselle vs. Cullman is right up there with Austin vs. Decatur.

The two teams may not share the same city, but there's no lack of bad blood, and this contest has massive area implications.

The two met already on Jan. 5 in a game that saw Hartselle win 52-50. This time though, the game will take place at Cullman, a gym where Hartselle is 0-3 since Stu Stuedeman took over as head coach at Cullman prior to the 2021-22 season.

—

Decatur Heritage girls vs. Mars Hill, Jan. 30

In the regular season finale for Decatur Heritage, the Eagles, the Class 2A, No. 3 team, will take on No. 1 Mars Hill.

Decatur Heritage has had a tremendous season so far and is looking to finally reach the state tournament. A matchup against the defending 2A champions will serve as the ultimate litmus test heading into the postseason.

Both teams go through the Northwest Regional, so it might be a preview of a future high-stakes matchup at Wallace State Community College.

—

Morgan County tournament boys and girls finals, Jan. 30

The Morgan County tournament was originally supposed to end Saturday, but due to the week's winter weather, it won't start until Monday. To make things crazier, the next games wont' take place until next Saturday.

As wild as it may be, not even an ice storm could stop this tournament from happening. The finals are set for Jan. 30 at Brewer High School.

Priceville's girls, the Class 4A, No. 5 team, are the top seed and looking for their third straight title. West Morgan's boys are the defending champs, while Danville's boys are the top seed.

—

Limestone County tournament boys and girls finals, Jan. 27

Like the Morgan County tournament, the Limestone tournament also got moved due to winter weather.

The tournament will take place next week with the finals wrapping up next Saturday. This year's slate features three ranked teams, Class 3A, No. 3 Clements girls, 5A No. 8 East Limestone boys and 2A No. 9 Tanner boys.

Clements girls and East Limestone boys are the defending champions.

