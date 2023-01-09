Who is Georgia football’s head coach?
Kirby Smart has led Georgia to three appearances in the College Football Playoff and is looking for his second title.
Kirby Smart has led Georgia to three appearances in the College Football Playoff and is looking for his second title.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during CFP media day.
Aaron Wiggins (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 3-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 01/08/2023
The father of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is dealing with health issues that will cause him to miss national championship game.
In honor of UGA football competing in the national title game, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared Monday 'Hunker Down Day' in a proclamation.
Dax Harwood says Mercedes Moné wants to be looked at like Steve […]
Blake Frazier is a Michigan legacy and is considered a lean to the Wolverines.
Yonkers police on Friday arrested a man who was allegedly filmed a few days prior loading up a bag full of stolen items from a Marshall's department store.
Whatever happens in the title game, celebrate an extraordinary run that will bring benefits for years.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shared his first public message since collapsing during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2 and
Georgia is favored by 12.5 points. Can TCU pull the massive upset?
Purple took over Inglewood as Horned Frogs fans came out to support their team.
The Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker was ejected after he shoved an athletic trainer while he was tending to Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift.
The NFL's regular season comes to an end today with 14 of 16 Week 18 games that will set both the playoff fields in the AFC and NFC in addition to the 2023 draft order.
The linebacker is heading to Auburn after a promising true freshman season.
Auburn has their work cut out for them to land the top 100 linebacker.
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.