Circa 5,000 Lazio fans protest against Lotito strategy

Circa 5,000 Lazio fans gathered in the streets of Rome to protest against President Claudio Lotito, new coach Marco Baroni and their transfer strategy.

The club is in turmoil after a difficult few months, as Maurizio Sarri resigned in mid-March, then his replacement Igor Tudor signed a long-term contract only to walk away last week because he had profound disagreements with Lotito on how to build the team.

They appointed former Verona boss Baroni on a two-year contract and the decision did not sit well with the supporters.

The departure of Luis Alberto and Daichi Kamada also irritated the fans, who claim there is a lack of ambition from Lotito.

Lazio fans gather to protest

Circa 5,000 fans gathered outside the Stadio Flaminio this evening to protest with banners calling for Lotito to ‘Liberate Lazio’ and comparing his presidency to a ‘dictatorship.’

“We want to win, we want to get back to winning,” called one chant.

The Aquile will participate in the Europa League this season, having reached the Champions League Round of 16 last term under Sarri.