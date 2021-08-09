Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q2 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced it will release its Q2 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021 to discuss the results.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Friday, August 13, 2021

TIME:

8:30 a.m. EDT

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546

CONFERENCE ID:

51158530

REPLAY DIAL-IN:

(888) 390-0541 (playback 158530 #)
Expires August 20, 2021

WEBCAST: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487263&tp_key=bf24ee93ea

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

